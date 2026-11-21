“I’ve never in my life recorded violins,” he recalled of that time, although Herrera had played violin.

At Tucson's Corbett Elementary School, he played violin in the mariachi ensemble.

That was his first brush with music.

In middle school, his friends dared him to try to imitate a song they had heard on the radio after Herrera joked that “anyone could do that.”

“I saw a couple videos and figured out how to record myself and do all that. And I pretty much wrote all my friends' names down and found an instrumental I liked and just made a whole song,” he recalled.

He thought his friends would laugh when they heard it the next day. Instead, they were impressed.

“I think that's kind of when I discovered that I really loved music,” he said. “That was kind of the start of my journey.”

By the time he was 16, Herrera was making his own music under the stage name “Era” and working with other Tucson hip-hop artists on their music. In his senior year at Palo Verde Magnet High School, he decided to skip college and go all in on music, starting with attending the CRA in Phoenix.

“I figured whatever I was gonna do in music, I at least needed to learn more into it to kind of just open more doors,” he said.

When one of those doors at Interscope didn’t open, he found another at Feel Entertainment. And when that came to an end and he was struggling to come up with a suitable "what next," he got a call from Valentin "Val" Blavatnik, a music executive and artist manager who needed help hooking up his home studio equipment.