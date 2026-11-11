In his 25-plus years in Tucson, musician/artist Salvador Duran has become something of a local legend to a generation of musicians.
Not long after arriving here from Mexico City in 2000, the then 50-year-old Duran found a home in Tucson’s vibrant and diverse music scene.
He was an inspiration and a co-conspirator with Sergio Mendoza Y La Orkesta. He sat in and toured with Joey Burns and John Convertino’s Calexico and recorded with Iron & Wine.
As a solo artist, Duran is best known for his signature stomp-box style of traditional folk dance music (huapango) and soulful fusion of traditional and Latin American folk styles. And while he’s appeared on a number of records including a couple of Tucson compilation albums, he’s only released a pair of live bootleg solo albums since he came here.
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On Friday, Nov. 13, he will release his first solo studio recording — “Pandemia de Amor” on Rich Hopkins’ San Jacinto Records. The album was produced by Sergio Mendoza and includes guest appearances by Calexico and Sam Beam (aka Iron & Wine).
San Jacinto Records is hosting a free album listening party from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Hotel Congress lobby, 310 E. Congress St. Duran, 77, will be on hand to autograph copies of the album, which will be available for sale.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch