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In his 25-plus years in Tucson, musician/artist Salvador Duran has become something of a local legend to a generation of musicians.

Not long after arriving here from Mexico City in 2000, the then 50-year-old Duran found a home in Tucson’s vibrant and diverse music scene.

He was an inspiration and a co-conspirator with Sergio Mendoza Y La Orkesta. He sat in and toured with Joey Burns and John Convertino’s Calexico and recorded with Iron & Wine.

As a solo artist, Duran is best known for his signature stomp-box style of traditional folk dance music (huapango) and soulful fusion of traditional and Latin American folk styles. And while he’s appeared on a number of records including a couple of Tucson compilation albums, he’s only released a pair of live bootleg solo albums since he came here.

On Friday, Nov. 13, he will release his first solo studio recording — “Pandemia de Amor” on Rich Hopkins’ San Jacinto Records. The album was produced by Sergio Mendoza and includes guest appearances by Calexico and Sam Beam (aka Iron & Wine).

San Jacinto Records is hosting a free album listening party from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Hotel Congress lobby, 310 E. Congress St. Duran, 77, will be on hand to autograph copies of the album, which will be available for sale.