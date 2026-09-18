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Living in an apartment doesn't automatically mean you need a tiny dog.

While many prospective owners assume smaller breeds are the best fit for compact living spaces, in reality, there's more nuance to it. According to Brandi Hunter Munden, vice president of public relations and communications for the American Kennel Club, factors such as a dog's temperament, energy level, adaptability and exercise needs often matter more than its size.

"Living in an apartment means you need to own a smaller dog" is one of the biggest misconceptions people have about apartment-friendly breeds, Munden says. In fact, some larger dogs can thrive in apartments when their physical and mental needs are met.

Before choosing a breed, Munden recommends considering temperament, trainability, socialization needs and how much daily activity a dog requires. Apartment dwellers should also think about barking tendencies and how well a breed adapts to close living quarters.

With those factors in mind, here are some dog breeds the AKC said can do especially well in apartment settings.

Greyhound

It's easy to assume a former racing dog would need endless room to run, but greyhounds often adapt well to apartment life.

Despite that racing reputation, Munden described the breed as mild and sensitive. While greyhounds still need regular exercise, they're often content to spend much of their day relaxing once those needs are met. That combination of athleticism outdoors and calm behavior indoors can make them a good fit for apartment life.

Shih tzu