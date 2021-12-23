At 70, Patsy Lee is 'still an educator at heart', only now at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center

A tomboy, the third of four children, Patsy says she was smart-alecky, and more interested in sports than school. The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center poster of her family’s market (Alan’s) shows a family photo with her scowling at the camera: her father wanted a picture; Patsy wanted a bike ride. In her first math class at Tucson High, Lee laughs, “Mrs. Siemens said, aren’t you David and Sylvia’s sister? [David would become a pharmacist; Sylvia an accountant] What happened to you?”

As children, they worked at the market. Their mom would put a stool at the counter, and “I’d sell beer,” Lee says. She attended Davis Elementary, John Spring Junior High — a year after it was integrated (“Blacks, Mexicans and Chinese”), and Tucson High School, where she couldn’t play sports. “There were no team sports for girls then — only individual,” she says. “And I got cut from tennis!”

After school she’d work at the market; later they all worked at the family restaurant, the Four Seasons.

It was as an undergrad at the UA that Lee played team sports — volleyball, basketball, and softball — and the point of education kicked in. Anatomy and physiology hooked her — “they made sense;" academics had application to athletics. She’d go on to earn a UA masters.