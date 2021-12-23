At 70, Patsy Lee is 'still an educator at heart', only now at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center

“Hey!” A voice booms in the bright, open hall. “It’s my friend Chris Wald-Hopkins!”
I’m not making an anonymous entrance to this interview.
“We used to teach together at Tucson High,” Patsy Lee announces to all within voice range, which is pretty much everyone in the food line at the weekly yoga/tai chi/fan dance/mahjong-and-lunch seniors program at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center.
Hospitable, outgoing, fun-loving, Lee just hasn’t changed since our THS days in the 1970s and '80s. The physical education teacher, coach, and faculty meeting comic was a positive force at school.
Retired from the Tucson Unified School District since 2003, Lee is now a positive force at the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center.
It’s a recent Thursday. Dressed in a pink UA baseball cap, and pink and white striped UA shirt, Lee is ladling turkey soup into bowls.
Waiting for her to finish the lunch service provides a little time to look around and reflect: First, Patsy Lee is clearly still taking care of people. And second, the Chinese community has deep roots in Tucson.
The walls of the handsome, Richard Fe Tom-designed, center are hung with posters giving the history of the Chinese in Tucson, which extends back to the 1800s.
When Lee can finally sit down (bearing eggs rolls and two bowls of soup), she describes her volunteer roles at the center. She supervises the seniors’ lunch. She’s on the History Committee and initiated the dozens of history and business posters (during the mid-20th century Tucson had more than 80 Chinese-owned markets). Then, briefly distracted from the interview, she grins and nods toward an Anglo lady at a mahjong table. “See that? She just got it,” Lee says. The mahjong tiles are all in Chinese. “She’s figured it out!”
“I guess I’m still an educator at heart.”
Indeed.
At 70, Lee is both looking after “her” seniors at the Chinese Cultural Center, and coaching 9-to 12-year-old girls golf these days. “Golf is where college scholarships will be available,” she says. Boys aren’t playing golf much anymore, but colleges still have scholarship money girls can use.
This is not unlike her PE career. While some of us would avoid them, Patsy Lee chose to teach freshman. Freshmen were entertaining, she says. “Squirrelly.” She wrangled them by keeping PE fun, and by appealing to their interests. A nerdy kid more comfortable in a physics lab than on a field? “Let him compute the speed of a softball.” He can get his A. In fact, Lee says, the one skill necessary for a passing grade in her class? “Show up. Bring a friend.”
That “bring a friend” and make it fun marked Patsy Lee as the stellar TUSD coach that Star Sports Columnist Greg Hansen profiled on July 18, 2018 (“Self-Proclaimed ‘Jock’ Patsy Lee Broke Barriers as High School Coach.”)
Lee was the first female to coach a boys high school team in Tucson history. She was hired to coach Tucson High School's freshman basketball team.
Some of her other credentials include serving as head coach of Pima College’s softball team, the girls track coach at Tucson High, and the boys volleyball coach at Palo Verde High School.
Settling down with her soup, Lee waxes a little philosophical. Her family’s was a 20th-century immigration story.
Her father, Alan Lee, whose family immigrated to San Francisco, brought his G.I. Bill to the UA to study engineering. He returned to his southern Chinese village to marry Jean Liu, and they opened a corner market in Barrio Hollywood. Her mother’s “second language was Spanish,” says Lee. She and two Spanish-speaking neighbors learned English watching “General Hospital.”
A tomboy, the third of four children, Patsy says she was smart-alecky, and more interested in sports than school. The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center poster of her family’s market (Alan’s) shows a family photo with her scowling at the camera: her father wanted a picture; Patsy wanted a bike ride. In her first math class at Tucson High, Lee laughs, “Mrs. Siemens said, aren’t you David and Sylvia’s sister? [David would become a pharmacist; Sylvia an accountant] What happened to you?”
As children, they worked at the market. Their mom would put a stool at the counter, and “I’d sell beer,” Lee says. She attended Davis Elementary, John Spring Junior High — a year after it was integrated (“Blacks, Mexicans and Chinese”), and Tucson High School, where she couldn’t play sports. “There were no team sports for girls then — only individual,” she says. “And I got cut from tennis!”
After school she’d work at the market; later they all worked at the family restaurant, the Four Seasons.
It was as an undergrad at the UA that Lee played team sports — volleyball, basketball, and softball — and the point of education kicked in. Anatomy and physiology hooked her — “they made sense;" academics had application to athletics. She’d go on to earn a UA masters.
We look at the poster Lee compiled of the history of the Chinese community in Tucson, settling in Hispanic neighborhoods, “highlighting the intertwining history of…the two immigrant populations.” The purpose of The Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is to preserve Chinese culture and heritage, but also to share it with the non-Chinese community.
It seems more important now, Lee says, alluding to the current spate of Asian hate crimes. She hasn’t personally been targeted, but she worries for her seniors and the Chinese national students at the UA. Bullies go for the vulnerable, she says.
When she was race-baited as a kid, she’d go straight for the fight … and then into the principal’s office. Now, “I just fight with words.” But a fist to the eye was very satisfying, she admits.
We’re winding up talking about immigrant communities when Bill and Mary Alice Ruelas Keller stop by. “Patsy,” Mary Alice observes, “is the heart and soul of the center.”
Lee smiles and shrugs. “I just like making people happy.”
“But, hey, before you leave,” she says, getting up to head to the kitchen, “let’s get you some take-out.”