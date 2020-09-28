Sentinel Peak Brewing is now Firetruck Brewing, and they are adding 2 restaurants

Nearly seven years after opening its first restaurant, Sentinel Peak Brewing Company has changed its name and is opening two new brewpubs by next spring.

The newly dubbed Firetruck Brewing Company will open the first one on Thursday, Oct. 1, in the former Growlers USA space at 9630 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley. The second will follow in about six months in a new boxcar development being planned on East Fort Lowell and North Country Club roads, said Firetruck CEO Taylor Carter.

That will bring to four the number of Firetruck Brewing restaurants; the original, at 4746 E. Grant Road in midtown, has been open since 2014, two years after the trio of Golder Ranch firefighters launched the brewery in their free time. The brewery opened its second restaurant in January 2019 when they took over the Stillhouse Grill and Bar at 9155 E. Tanque Verde Road.

Carter said he and his partners — Matt Gordon and Jeremy Hilderbrand — had been contemplating the name change for eight months or more before taking the plunge last month. The trio initially selected the name Sentinel Peak as a nod to not only firefighting but to Tucson; Sentinel Peak downtown is best known by its nickname A Mountain.