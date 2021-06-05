Rosie on the House: Pivot doors bring the outdoors indoors

Q: I want to replace the sliding doors in my living room that lead to the patio. French doors seem so “yesterday.” Is there another option?

A: Yes, glass pivot doors. You have probably seen the popular oversized sliding glass doors that create a glorious, seamless flow from the inside of a home to the patio. They are stunning, especially when they go all the way up to the ceiling.

The new trend takes the idea of moveable glass walls one step further. Pivot doors open more fully and allow more of an unobstructed view (when the doors are open) than any other product available. Because the large glass panels swing around pins mounted at the top and bottom of the panel, much like a turnstile, pivot doors only obstruct the view with the slim width of a door turned sideways, which is just a couple of inches.

Big glass doors that create a moveable wall system are nothing new. They’re typically made up of custom-sized sliding panels that move along a track in the flooring, or bifold doors that hang from a track along the ceiling.