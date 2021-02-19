This Tucson organization is working to ensure animals aren't going unfed

With the help of volunteers, food can be delivered to those who can’t make it to the food bank, and they can provide beds, leashes, collars, toys and sometimes donated gift certificates for the spay or neutering of pets at clinics. Volunteers drive around with food, leashes and collars in their cars in case they come across someone who could use them.

“We are always looking for volunteers. We put in a huge service in this community, it’s bigger than you could even imagine, the need right now for that,” DeConcini said. “Every person who has come in has been so grateful, overwhelmingly so.”

HELPING OTHERS IN NEED

“Animals become a part of your life and family; I’d be lost without mine,” food bank Assistant Manager Becky Janes said, “so it’s nice we have this opportunity to help others.”

Hannah Anolik, 23, went into the food bank to pick up dog food for her 7-month-old terrier mix pup Frida Mae at the end of January.

“It was a really easy experience,” Anolik said on the phone. Frida Mae could be heard squeaking a dog toy in the background. “They were able to match whatever dog food I wanted, the flavor and brand, and that was really nice. And they threw in some extra treats.”