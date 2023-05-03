How’s it growing folks?! It’s so nice to say "Welcome back to Here Weed Go!," again!

I’m keeping it Arizona-based this episode by taking a look at Copperstate Farms.

Known best its five Sol Flower dispensaries in the Phoenix area, the vertically integrated company was started in 2016 in part by former Arizona Gov. Fife Symington, and sports as part of its portfolio one of the largest indoor greenhouses in North America.

The facility, a former industrial hydroponic tomato grow located in Snowflake Arizona, is over 40 acres in size, or 1.7 million square feet, with over 50 strains of cannabis in production under its roof at any given time. It also has a state of the art extraction lab on site.

In other words, it’s an enormous cannabis grow that rivals anything in the country.

To help talk about Copperstate, I spoke with Allie Marconi, the company’s senior director of marketing.

In our conversation, we explore how Marconi transitioned from a career in fine dining to cannabis, why Copperstate is going through a rebranding effort and what consumers can expect from the company in the near future, and just how impressive that big greenhouse is!

MORE INFO

For more on Copperstate Farms and its brands: https://www.copperstatefarms.com/

For Sol Flower locations: https://www.livewithsol.com/

For more Here Weed Go! podcasts and content: https://linktr.ee/hereweedgo