Pima County reports second known coronavirus death

The Pima County Health Department has a second known death from the coronavirus, officials said Thursday, as the state-wide number of known deaths connected to the illness reached eight.

Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department, made the announcement during a morning board of supervisors meeting. The county released information later that said the second person to die from the coronavirus was a man in his 70s with "other health conditions that may have put him at higher risk."

The first local death was a woman in her 50s who also had an underlying health condition.

"It is an upsetting reality that we will continue to see the number of cases and, sadly deaths, continue as we confront this outbreak,” Paula Mandel, deputy director of the health department, said in a prepared statement. “Please remember, we all have a role to play in protecting people who are at high risk for severe outcomes, protecting our health-care system from being overrun, and protecting ourselves to keep those around us safe.”

The county's COVID-19 website was updated Thursday morning to reflect the two deaths and 75 cases in Pima County, an increase of 26 from the day before. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base reported its first case of COVID-19 on base. Officials at D-M said a civil servant assigned to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group is undergoing observation and treatment following a positive test result for the virus.

England said the overall county numbers are a result of backlogs in testing coming through at once.