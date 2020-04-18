25+ Tucson restaurants offering deals during the coronavirus outbreak

Note: Restaurant hours and offerings sometimes change quickly and without notice, so please check the website or call to confirm these offers.
A growing number of Tucson restaurants are offering meal kits and family platters. Find a list of options from locally owned places in this list from food writer Andi Berlin; below you'll find similar options from chain restaurants with locations in Tucson.
Jason’s Deli has a new salad bar family meal kit that serves four people for $35.99. Packed separately so family members can build their own meal are lettuce, five toppings, choice of dressing, four cups of soup, two kids’ meals and four chocolate chip cookies.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill has a variety of meal kits for four people, ranging from wood-grilled chicken or chicken fingers for $29.99 to ribs or center-cut sirloin for $49.99. Meals include salad, entrée, side, bread and dessert.
Smashburger is offering Take and Make Family Meal Kits that serve four and come with tater tots: Classic Smash Burgers for $28.95, crispy chicken sandwiches for $33.95 and smoked bacon brisket BBQ sandwiches for $43.95. These deals are not on the website yet, so call the restaurant nearest you to order.
Longhorn Steakhouse is selling steaks and sides to be cooked at home, with prices from $6 for a 6-ounce sirloin to $16 for a 10-ounce bone-in ribeye. Sides of mashed potatoes, broccoli and rice pilaf cost $1 each.
Fonda La Hermanita and The Coronet downtown are offering 20 percent off on curbside pickup and 30 percent off on alcohol.
Choice Greens is offering 25 percent on phone-in and online orders.
Bruegger's Bagels and Einstein Bros. Bagels both have brunch packages for $29.99. Each includes bagels, cream cheese, muffins, egg sandwiches and hash browns to serve 6-8 people. Brueggers also is offering six bagels and a tub of cream cheese for $5.99.
Baggins offers 15 percent off on orders placed after 2 p.m. with promo code AZ2020.
At Sauce locations, buy three entrees and get the fourth (lowest price) for free.
Bacio Italiano at Main Gate Square is offering 25% off any pizza ordered online.
Through April 19, buy a burger online from Whataburger and get a second for free.
Macaroni Grill is offering 25 percent off with the code TAKE25.
Hacienda del Sol is making complete dinners including entree, two side dishes and dessert for $49.99, or $12.95 per person. Saturday's deal includes baby back pork ribs with bacon baked beans, corn on the cob and a surprise dessert. Reserve by calling 520-529-3500 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; curbside pick up is from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Scented Tea Leaf is selling all teas at 25 percent off with free shipping over $50.
Graze Premium Burgers is offering 25 percent off the entire menu if you pick up your order.
Dickey's Barbeque Pit has a Classic Family Pack for $34.99, either pickup or delivery. It includes 1 pound of brisket, 1 pound of pulled pork, barbeque beans, coleslaw and potato salad. Get $5 off any family pack with the code 5OFFPACKS.
IHOP has a burger deal for $19.99 for four people and $24.99 for six. It includes steakburgers, fries and 30-ounce drinks for all. Delivery or takeout.
Bear Canyon Pizza is offering 20 percent off its entire menu for takeout and delivery.
Villa Peru is offering half off bottled wine and a $30 percent credit with orders of $100 or more for takeout and delivery.
Eegee's is offering a family meal pack with two 12-inch grinders, two orders of fries, two salads, two cookies and four small eegee's for $29.99.
Fox Restaurant Concepts restaurants are offering 35 percent off online orders Sunday through Thursday with a coupon code FRC35. Alcohol is available at 50 percent off every day. Local options include Zin Burger, Wildflower and Blanco Tacos + Tequila. The deal is not good at North Italia, the website says.
Westward Look is offering a special two-for-one carry-out menu provided diners order two of the same entree.
Mama's Pizza & Heroes is offering $2 off take-and-take pizzas.
Also, don't miss our comprehensive list of more than 500 Tucson-area restaurants open for take out and delivery.
