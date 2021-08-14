A $4.1 billion desalination plant: The wave of Pima County's future?

There, it would be recharged into the aquifer and pumped up for delivery into the urban area, just as the city does now with CAP water kept there.

The pipeline would avoid some environmentally sensitive areas such as the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge and the Tohono O'Odham Nation, although it would pass through open space ranchland in the Altar Valley.

From northern Sonora to the Avra Valley, it would follow the path of an existing, 36-inch diameter natural-gas pipeline.

Energy would be the biggest cost

The project's highest costs would be for energy — to remove salts from the water and pump the water uphill. The report pegs those at about 35% to 40% of the entire tab.

The county analysis didn't try to figure out where the power would come from.

It relied on energy use and cost estimates supplied by the International Boundary and Water Commission when it conducted a 2020 study of desalinating Sea of Cortez water and piping it north to Morelos Dam at the U.S. border, south of Yuma. That study looked at the possibility of the U.S. and Mexico agreeing that Mexico would get desalted water and the U.S. would get some of Mexico's share of Colorado River water in exchange.