A preview of ADOT's sign generator website, which is open through Monday, April 29.

 Azdot.gov/ Arizona Department of Transporation

Although the Arizona Department of Transportation's 2019 campaign for best safety message ends Monday, April 29, there's still time to gather some inspiration from past signs we've seen.

It's the department's third year accepting the creative messages. Two lucky winners will soon see their ideas on overhead message boards along Arizona highways.

ADOT will pick 15 messages to advance to the next round and then crown the top two vote-getters picked by the public in May.

You can enter your creative sign here: http://tucne.ws/175z

And while you ponder the next great idea, here's a look back at the previous signs we've seen.

Beware of the bears

Buckle up!

You are the chosen one!

Some food for thought

You won't feel so lucky

TTYL

It's not even THAT hot, yet!

My momma said...

Be one with the Force

Plus one?

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1