Although the Arizona Department of Transportation's 2019 campaign for best safety message ends Monday, April 29, there's still time to gather some inspiration from past signs we've seen.
It's the department's third year accepting the creative messages. Two lucky winners will soon see their ideas on overhead message boards along Arizona highways.
ADOT will pick 15 messages to advance to the next round and then crown the top two vote-getters picked by the public in May.
You can enter your creative sign here: http://tucne.ws/175z
And while you ponder the next great idea, here's a look back at the previous signs we've seen.