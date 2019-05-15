Prescribed burn

A prescribed burn began Tuesday in the Rincon Mountains east of Tucson.

Smoke may be visible for a week or more as crews plan to burn up to 541 acres of ponderosa pine if weather conditions are favorable. Ignitions may last two to three days on Mica Mountain in the Saguaro National Park East. Several back-country trails will be closed during the burn.

You can check the park’s Facebook page for more information.