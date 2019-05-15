This spring’s spectacular bloom of wildflowers and other desert vegetation has brought uncommon beauty to Arizona — but it also has increased the possibility of wildfires, state officials warn.
That’s because the abundant vegetation could serve as fuel for fires during the upcoming dry season.
“It’s vital that everyone know what they can each do to prevent wildfires,” said Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Director David Tenney. “Whether camping, using equipment, or even driving, there are tips to keep our lands safe and ensure you are not at risk.” See the mobile app described below for fire prevention tips.
Already, Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction has implemented Stage 1 bans in the park, preventing campers from having wood, charcoal, or propane fires or smoking in the park, according to Arizona State Parks and Trails.
Officials of the agency said that, as the season progresses, other parks will likely implement similar or stricter bans, following protocol of the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Forestry and Fire.
“We want our visitors to enjoy the parks safely and responsibly,” said Arizona State Parks and Trails Executive Director Bob Broscheid. “Following the fire ban rules posted for each park and exercising caution when campfires are allowed will ensure that the beauty and adventure of the parks remains available for everyone.”
Earlier this year, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management released a new mobile app with wildland fire information, fire prevention tips and other information. It allows users to sign up for push alerts that will send notifications of any critical information, such as fires near their area, fire restrictions and forest health concerns.
The free mobile application can be found for IOS users on iTunes and Google Play for Android users, and by searching Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.