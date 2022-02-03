 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ADOT crews pick up litter along Tucson freeways

ADOT crews pick up litter along Tucson freeways

Arizona Department of Transportation employee Christopher Merkel rakes up trash along Interstate 19 between West Irvington Road and West Ajo Way. ADOT has removed 12,000 pounds of litter from Tucson freeways since Tuesday. Over the past two years, the litter has increased. ADOT litter programs that used volunteers or prison inmates were suspended due to COVID-19.

{{tncms-asset app="editorial" id="e5484c72-852c-11ec-9497-d7225b006c80"}}

{{tncms-asset app="editorial" id="0514fbe4-852e-11ec-a98a-77ea8e6cc08a"}}

{{tncms-asset app="editorial" id="ffb9b464-852d-11ec-8cb6-8f6840962696"}}

contact Rebecca at rsasnett12@tucson.com

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Department of Transportation has removed 12,000 pounds of litter from Tucson freeways since Tuesday. The litter problem is entirely an issue of driver behavior, said Garrin Groff, public information officer for ADOT. Whether it’s drivers throwing trash out the windows or commercial vehicles that don’t cover their loads, the issue is preventable, added Groff.

Over the past two years, the litter has increased. ADOT litter programs that used volunteers or prison inmates were suspended due to COVID-19.

Arizona Department of Transportation employee Francisco Moreno pics up trash along Interstate 19 between W. Irvington Rd. and W. Ajo Way while cars travel down I-19 on Thursday.

A pile of trash lays on the ground while Arizona Department of Transportation staffer Horacio Figueroa picks up trash along Interstate 19 between W. Irvington Rd. and W. Ajo Way.

Arizona Department of Transportation staffers pick up trash along Interstate 19 between W. Irvington Rd. and W. Ajo Way.

contact Rebecca at rsasnett12@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News