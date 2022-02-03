ADOT crews pick up litter along Tucson freeways

The Arizona Department of Transportation has removed 12,000 pounds of litter from Tucson freeways since Tuesday. The litter problem is entirely an issue of driver behavior, said Garrin Groff, public information officer for ADOT. Whether it’s drivers throwing trash out the windows or commercial vehicles that don’t cover their loads, the issue is preventable, added Groff.
Over the past two years, the litter has increased. ADOT litter programs that used volunteers or prison inmates were suspended due to COVID-19.
Rebecca Sasnett
Rebecca Sasnett
Photojournalist
Rebecca Sasnett has been a photojournalist with Star since 2019. Previously she worked as a freelance photographer for Arizona Athletics and USA Today Sports. She loves hanging out with her three cats and four dogs.