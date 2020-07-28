Another free COVID-19 testing site to open in Tucson

The Pima County Health Department, in conjunction with Arizona State University and the Arizona Department of Health Services, will offer a free COVID-19 saliva test starting Wednesday.

The tests will be administered at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Hours this week for Wednesday, July 29, and Friday, July 31, will be from 3 to 7 p.m.

The county is hoping to administer 240 tests for every four-hour block, or upward of 400 tests a day, officials said. Registration is required at pima.gov/covid19testing.

The opening of the sites comes a few weeks after the county’s board of supervisors unanimously agreed to enter into a one-year, $2 million contract with ASU’s Biodesign Institute that allows the institute’s high-capacity labs to test samples from clinics in Pima County.

The money for the contract comes from a portion of the county’s $98.4 million in federal funding from the CARES Act.

“Testing must be done in a timely manner to allow the public and medical providers to identify, isolate and prevent the further spread of COVID-19,” Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen said at the time. “Our community, like many across Arizona, continues to struggle to find the testing materials — the swabs, the transport media — and the people power needed to complete tests. ASU’s Biodesign Institute gives us another resource to meet our needs.”