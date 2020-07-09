Free COVID-19 testing site to open in Tucson

Elliot Truslow got a coronavirus test at CVS on June 15, just six days after breaking a strict quarantine routine to attend the Celebration for Black Lives on the University of Arizona campus mall.

Twenty-six days later, the UA graduate student has not gotten results.

The decision to seek out a diagnostic test was a precautionary one for Truslow, who had a slight cough, some congestion and minor chest tightness. All the symptoms associated with Truslow’s asthma.

But Truslow was encouraged to make sure at the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommended those who attended protests get tested after potentially being exposed in the crowds.

“I think that the process and the availability was great. But what does testing availability mean without the availability of results?” Truslow said.

At least one answer to the question is coming in the form of a two-pronged approach by Pima County, which has expanded the county’s contact tracing operation and is opening the county’s first free community-testing site at Kino Event Center on Monday, July 13. The goal: test 1,000 people a day.

The moves come as Arizona has cemented its status as one of the world’s worst spots for the coronavirus outbreak. That has increased demand for testing as a total of 14,729 received coronavirus tests in Pima County during the week of June 21-27, a 14.7% increase from the week before. That total was 10,281 during last week, although the week included the July 4 holiday, while some results can take seven to 10 days to be reported by the state.