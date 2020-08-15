Arizona likely experiencing an 'uptick' in serious child abuse cases, experts say

Calls to Arizona’s child abuse hotline have dropped significantly since the pandemic started, while the number of children being removed from their homes has remained consistent, data show.

An average of 750 Arizona children have entered foster care each month since March, even while abuse and neglect reports dropped as much as 35% from mid-March to the end of May this year compared with the same period in 2019. The summer months are typically slower for the hotline because school is not in session, a pattern disrupted by the pandemic that closed schools across the state in March.

What the consistent rate of home removals likely means is that while fewer cases are being brought to the attention of the state’s Department of Child Safety, the cases being reported are more serious.

“Three or four months is not long enough to measure a trend, but anecdotally, there has been an uptick,” said Mike Faust, director of the DCS. “We have to reach conclusions with that at some point, that the ones that are more egregious are the ones that are coming to our attention.”

One major contributing factor seems to be more severe cases of domestic violence overall, Faust said. The long-term impact of the pandemic on families and children is difficult to grasp, he said, and heartbreaking to consider.