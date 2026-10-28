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A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died days after a crash last week on Tucson's southeast side, police said.

The crash happened just before noon Oct. 22 when Hershel Ellsworth Adams was headed north on South Kolb Road a Harley Davidson when he collided with a Honda CR-V turning left onto eastbound East Irvington Road, Tucson police said in a news release.

Adams, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Oct. 27, police were notified of his death, the release said.

The SUV driver was not injured and police said there was no indication of impairment, police said.

Investigators are working to determine the status of the traffic signal at the time of the crash. No arrests or citations have been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tucson police or 88-CRIME.