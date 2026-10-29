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Drug use might be linked to a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Tucson's east side, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on East Speedway near North Kold Road when police said a white 2003 Honda Accord smashed into a utility pole.

The driver, Carlos J. Canez, 39, died at the crash scene.

"Initial evidence suggests that Mr. Canez may have been using illegal drugs while he was driving," police said Thursday in a news release. Impairment would need to be confirmed through medical records, the release said.

Canez was not wearing a seat belt and speed was a factor in the wreck, police said.

The investigation continues.