The three were struck by a 2019 Porsche Boxster traveling above the posted speed limit of 30 miles per hour.

Troetel and Santos died at the scene. Castillo-Mendoza was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and died the next day after being removed from life support.

The driver of the Porsche fled.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, a man who identified himself as Louis John Artal called 911 and turned himself in to a Tucson police station while still wearing jeans with dried blood, an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court says.

“I could immediately see that he had bloodshot watery eyes, his speech sounded slurred and I could smell the strong odor of intoxicants on his breath,” the arresting officer wrote in a statement of probable cause.

Artal was later indicted on three charges of manslaughter and one charge of leaving the scene of a fatal collision, all class two felonies.

'A hot spot of car crashes'

Since 2020, there have been 13 crashes involving pedestrians at the intersection of North Euclid Avenue and East Second Street, according to Tucson police data.

During the investigation, Artal told police there were "absolutely no streetlights," and he didn't see the three pedestrians until he hit them, a complaint filed in the civil lawsuit says.