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A 49-year-old man has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting in midtown Tucson nearly two years ago, Tucson police said.

Tyrone Elem was indicted Oct. 15 in the death of James Anthony Fraccaro, 49. Elem also faces charges of misconduct involving weapons as a prohibited possessor and discharging a firearm within city limits, police said in a news release.

Officers found Fraccaro shot and wounded about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 23, 2024 on East 22nd Street just east of South Tucson Boulevard. He died at a hospital Dec. 8, 2024, police said.

Elem currently is in federal custody on weapons charges.

Detectives are working with federal authorities to transfer him to the Pima County jail, the release said.