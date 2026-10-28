Marin was in the process of getting a green card and citizenship through her mother, also a naturalized U.S. citizen, her brother said.

It was only thanks to the medical staff at Banner Desert that the family was notified Sunday about Marin's hospitalization two days earlier, her brother said.

"Bless those people," he said of hospital staff. "They found us. It wasn't ICE. It wasn't Eloy."

His mother cried out and fainted after seeing Marin unconscious and "handcuffed" to the hospital bed by the wrists and ankles, her brother said.

"She was devastated," he said, his voice breaking. "I'm telling you, I don't even know the words to describe the wailing, the sound that a mother makes. … I'll never take that out of my memory.

"And I've never seen my dad cry. My dad is weeping, not crying," he said.

Missed court hearing

Marin had been detained at Eloy for less than two weeks, her brother said. In mid-October she was briefly arrested, then detained by ICE upon her release, after missing an Oct. 1 Maricopa County Superior Court hearing. She did not receive the letter notifying her about the hearing, he said.

The letter had been returned as undeliverable, her brother said he learned after calling the court.

In her 20s, Marin had a fiancé and a teaching career in France. She'd travel and visit her family in the U.S. on a 10-year tourist visa. But later she began to struggle with bipolar disorder.