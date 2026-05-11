Brian Corcoran, a lieutenant with the Tucson Police Department, oversees the department’s Community Outreach, Resource and Education unit. He agreed that not all homeless people need to go through the justice system. That often creates a financial burden, he said, because they might be charged with fines they can’t afford, and they often miss their court dates either due to a lack of transportation or suffering from substance abuse issues, among other reasons.

Community court is where his opinion differs, he said.

“We just use the enforcement part as a tool to get them in front of those people,” he said.

Sharmane Murphy graduated from community court after struggling with addiction for 21 years. She began working at Hope Inc. as an outreach specialist in April and noted that there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to addiction recovery.

Murphy said a big factor in getting sober is that a person has to want it for themselves. If they do it for somebody else, the effects might not be lasting.

“For me, my kids were one of the reasons, but it was about me being tired,” she said. “I was tired of using drugs and just in and out of jail. Just not living up to my full potential.”

Arrests and community court

At the last two deployments, staff from the city prosecutor’s office and the public defender’s office were present to help explain community court and the process to the people arrested, Corcoran said. He noted that pretrial services staff are also on-site to help reset court dates of people with active warrants.