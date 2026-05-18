While TPD does not have a specialized unit for street racing, it is a strategy the department is looking at.

"We have talked to Phoenix and other Valley agencies, and they've talked about combining forces and maybe starting a task force here in Arizona," Lieutenant Dominguez said.

Dominguez is not the only person looking towards other cities for solutions. At May 5's city council meeting, Mayor Romero said she too was looking at other cities around the U.S. that had similar issues to see what the city's government side could do.

"What we in my office started looking at is what other cities are doing nationwide and what can we as a City of Tucson implement and add to the ordinance that the mayor and council passed on this," Romero said, referencing a 2017 ordinance allowing police to immediately impound vehicles involved in illegal street racing.

Romero listed Chicago, Philadelphia and Louisville as cities Tucson can look towards. In Chicago, street racers can face public nuisance and mob action charges, in Philadelphia, first-time offenders can be fined $2,000, and in Louisville, vehicles can be impounded for up to six months.

Louisville, Kentucky, has an estimated population of 645,000. Similar to Tucson, the city saw an uptick in street racing and intersection exhibitions during the COVID pandemic.