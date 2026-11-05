A 30-year-old man died days after being stuck by a vehicle while walking along a street on the city's south side that lacks a sidewalk and street lights, Tucson police said.

Armando Andrew Ramirez was walking west about 8 p.m. Oct. 31, along the north side of East Bilby Road near South Park Avenue, when he was struck by an east-bound vehicle that had veered into the shoulder, Tucson police said Thursday in a news release. Ramirez was walking in the shoulder during a rain storm along a portion of Bilby that lacks lights and a sidewalk, the release said.