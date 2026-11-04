He then asked the judge to modify and clarify his probation conditions but was rejected. He told Metcalf in October that he also began reaching out to First Amendment scholars and advocacy groups for advice because he wanted to speak about his case.

Armed with their information, Myers said he thought he had a grasp of what he could say online without violating probation. He also said he thought that if he were nearing a violation that his probation officer would warn him.

Instead, he was arrested and jailed without a warning.

During his unusually long four-day probation hearing, Resnick argued Myers shouldn’t be held responsible for the actions of others; that if Myers’ videos were leading others to harass Shannon Walker, then those individuals should be prosecuted for harassment.

But Metcalf said Myers’ case was particularly significant because it was a retaliation campaign against the rule of law; he noted that Myers’ harassment of the Walkers stemmed from his anger over Matthew Walker prosecuting several cases against him in the years prior.

"He’s rolling the ball down the court, and it’s causing other to react. He knew he was not supposed to do this," Metcalf said of Myers' videos.

Metcalf’s 3-year sentence for Myers stunned observers; the county attorney’s office had only sought 1.5 years. The case also has played a role in Walker's effort to get the Arizona Supreme Court to tighten rules about when members of the public can record in courtrooms.

Resnick vowed to appeal the case and challenge the Arizona anti-harassment law for being an unconstitutional restraint on free speech.