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A 16-year-old girl was arrested Monday on suspicion of making an online threat against classmates and staff at Pueblo High School, Tucson police said.

The student, whose name was not released, posted a threat of violence at the school, 3500 S. 12th Ave., police said. The post was widely shared in the community Monday.

Detectives contacted the student at her home and arrested her on suspicion of making a terrorist threat.

Police said detectives determined there was no credible threat to the school.