Prefer us on Google Learn More

The state trooper accused of sexual misconduct with a stranded motorist he was rescuing now faces a more serious charge of sexual assault of a vulnerable adult, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

There were no details available from the Sheriff’s Office about what evidence led to the new accusation, a class 2 felony.

The trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety had originally been accused of unlawful sexual conduct while on duty, a less-serious felony.

The woman was involved in a hit-and-run accident and was stranded near the southern Arizona city of Benson on Nov. 1 when her encounter with the trooper occurred, DPS said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not detail how serious the accident was, nor if the woman suffered injuries from it.

The woman told deputies that the trooper who responded to her call for help acted inappropriately with her. The trooper, interviewed by deputies, said he had a “physical interaction” with the woman he was trying to help, the department said.

DPS placed the trooper, Aiden Rosebeck, 35, on unpaid administrative leave, spokesperson Bart Graves said.

Rosebeck was booked into the Cochise County jail on a $10,000 bond, the Sheriff’s Office said. He had posted bond and was about to be released when deputies rearrested him on the more serious crime.

The department did not detail what prompted the additional accusation of sexual assault involving a vulnerable adult.

State statute defined a vulnerable adult as someone unable to protect themselves because of a physical or mental impairment.