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The Arizona Department of Public Safety was investigating a collision near Benson involving a semi-truck and a DPS vehicle that seriously injured a state trooper.

The collision occurred about 9:40 a.m. Sept. 28 on eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 302 near Benson, DPS said in a news release. Benson is about 45 miles southeast of Tucson.

The trooper was still hospitalized, so was not yet being publicly identified, spokesperson Bart Graves said.

The driver of the semi was not injured, he said.

The trooper's mother, Tracy McAdams, however, identified the trooper as Owen McAdams in a GoFundMe page created for the trooper and his fiancée, Melanie, to help cover costs related to his recovery.

She called the accident one of the scariest days of their family's lives, according to the GoFundMe.

Owen McAdams was conscious and talking when he arrived at the hospital. His brain and spine were unharmed, Tracy McAdams wrote.

But Owen McAdams "suffered two dislocated knees, severe fractures in both legs, and other injuries. He has undergone multiple procedures, including surgery on one of his legs so far, and faces a long, painful road to walk again," Tracy McAdams said on GoFundMe.

Owen McAdams has the "full support" of DPS, Tracy McAdams wrote. His medical expenses were covered "indefinitely," and his pay is covered for a "substantial amount of time," she wrote.

The Arizona State Troopers Association also shared its support on Facebook.