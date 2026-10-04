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A 20-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night during suspected street racing, Tucson police say.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of East Speedway, near North Country Club Road, Tucson police say.

Antonio Gastelum Iriarte was speeding west on Speedway when police say he lost control of a blue 2007 Ford Mustang and crashed into a wall. He as declared dead at the crash scene, the release said.

Witnesses told police Iriarte might have been racing other vehicles at the time of the crash. Those vehicles were not involved in the wreck, the release said.

The investigation continues.