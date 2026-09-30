Then, on Dec. 30, 2024, the sheriff's department closed in.

Following Upchurch's guilty verdict, the pair were sentenced.

Scott was sentenced to a six-year probation term for vehicle theft and evidence tampering; Smith received seven years in prison for burglary and vehicle theft.

Clifford's family has been outspoken about their frustration with the plea agreements.

"Next of kin have made very clear in the media they did not agree with the prosecutors’ strategy at trial," Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in an Aug. 7 Facebook post following Scott and Smith's sentencing. "And while we made sure through hours of meetings, letters, and phone calls, including my own time as County Attorney to make sure every single one of their victims’ rights were followed, they remain deeply unhappy with the outcome, as is their right."

"The prosecution may believe that a guilty verdict against one defendant proves that the truthfulness condition of the other defendants’ agreements was fulfilled," Christina said in an Aug. 8 Facebook post. "I do not. Especially when, in closing arguments, the prosecutors stated that they did not need the testimony of Wendy and Elmer. A verdict does not erase contradictions. A verdict does not tell me who actually did what to my husband. A verdict does not answer whether the people who received reduced charges and reduced sentences told the truth because it was true, or because it was useful to the State."

"Our hearts remain with the Clifford family and those who loved him. I send my deepest condolences and peace to them," Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in a prepared statement after the sentencing.