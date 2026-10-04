A 52-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night crossing East Golf Links Road, Tucson police say.
The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. when Andrea Lynn Behlers was walking across Golf Links just east of South Kolb Road, Tucson police said in a news release. She died later at the hospital.
Behlers was not in a crosswalk when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, police said. The unidentified driver stayed at the crash scene and was later determined not to be impaired.
The investigation continues.