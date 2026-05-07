Discounted gas
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Arizona, California and Nevada say they've put together a proposal to stabilize the ailing Colorado River by saving at least 3.2 million acre-…
Project Blue developer Beale Infrastructure, however, says Tucson issued "a permit for temporary water per the normal course of business."
Three shops anchored by a Shake Shake will open on North Campbell Avenue south of East Fort Lowell Road.
A giant fish carved into the ground more than 1,000 years ago was bulldozed during construction of a second border wall in Arizona, according …
A 42-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash with a pickup truck on Tucson's southeast side, police said.