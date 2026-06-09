"He’s supposed to clean up that mess," South Tucson City Council Member Brian Flagg said. "He said he would do it, and he never did it. He didn’t do it, so we finally filed a lawsuit."

"If this happened in the Foothills it would get dealt with quickly," Flagg said. "People are angry about it and people need to see it change."

Indeed, a group called Barrio Restoration has been doing regular cleanups nearby, especially in the area around the South Sixth Avenue bridge over I-10. The frustration about conditions in the area is understandably high.

In that sense, it is good to see the city acting impatiently on the Spanish Trail Motel property, even if it wasn't very nice from Gose's perspective.

"I’m just going to spend the money, clean it up, and I guess I don’t know what I’m going to do" about the property's future use, Gose said.

Pima County made offer

The likelihood is that Pima County will be involved somehow. Previous owner Brian Bowers had received an offer from the county for the property, of $816,000, deputy county administrator Carmine DeBonis Jr. said. But that was the appraised value of a clean property. Cleaning up the property could cost even more.

"We heard he was shopping around for another purchaser and we withdrew our offer," DeBonis said. "He then sold to the current owner."