The first recorded Juneteenth celebration in Arizona took place in 1921, when about 500 Black Arizonans gathered at Eastlake Park in downtown …
Several events this week celebrate Juneteenth, which is on Friday.
Grocery giant Kroger plans to put Tucson Foods' new Sonoran breakfast wraps in area Fry's stores. Could be the first step toward national dist…
Penelope Pizza is opening its second location in the space that was home to the upscale Maynards Kitchen and not far from its first brick and …
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