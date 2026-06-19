The celebration that followed became known as "Juneteenth," a combination of the month of June and the number 19, by the newly freed people in Texas. Juneteenth became an annual celebration in many Texas communities, and it later spread to other parts of the country as people from Texas migrated to other states, including Arizona.

Juneteenth events have become even more widespread and popular after it was made a federal holiday in 2021, following the massive racial justice protests that erupted after George Floyd's murder the previous year.

Activists say the holiday's increased attention has brought awareness to the challenges faced by the Black community and has spurred more frequent conversations about racial justice in the mainstream media. Some, however, also point out there's still a lack of public understanding about the deeper purpose of the holiday.

"Everybody seems to be partaking in it, which is an interesting feeling because for so long it's just been a Black celebration," Nervis said. "Everybody should participate ... but with the understanding that, it's a celebration, but also, work still needs to be done."

Clottee Hammons, the creative director of Emancipation Arts, an organization dedicated to educating the public about Black history through art and uplifting Black artists in Arizona, said she wants more Americans to learn about the full impact of Black history, including Juneteenth, and the lasting legacy of slavery.

She has made that mission the focus of her activism. That commitment is especially important to her because her grandfather, George Hammons, was a sergeant in the 10th Cavalry Regiment, known as the Buffalo Soldiers.