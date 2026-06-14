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From art showcases to the annual festival at Kino, here's a list of how you can celebrate Juneteenth in Tucson.

Juneteenth Festival

The 56th annual Tucson Juneteenth Festival will include live entertainment, food, vendors and kid-friendly activities.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday June 20.

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E Ajo Way.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Art show and expo

The Drawing Studio Inc. presents its third annual Juneteenth Art Expo. An African-centered Bazaar will include clothes, jewelry and other accessories. There will also be a chance to meet local Pan-African chefs and have a taste of culture and history with 10 different core ingredients. The Art Exhibition and Gallery sale is open through June 30.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday June 19.

Where: The Drawing Studio, 2760 N. Tucson Blvd.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Professionals social

Join professionals, leaders and entrepreneurs for a night of networking and celebration at the Playground during the Black Professionals Social, which will feature drinks, dancing and hors d’oeuvres.