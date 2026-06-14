From art showcases to the annual festival at Kino, here's a list of how you can celebrate Juneteenth in Tucson.
Juneteenth Festival
The 56th annual Tucson Juneteenth Festival will include live entertainment, food, vendors and kid-friendly activities.
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday June 20.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E Ajo Way.
Cost: Free
Art show and expo
The Drawing Studio Inc. presents its third annual Juneteenth Art Expo. An African-centered Bazaar will include clothes, jewelry and other accessories. There will also be a chance to meet local Pan-African chefs and have a taste of culture and history with 10 different core ingredients. The Art Exhibition and Gallery sale is open through June 30.
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When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday June 19.
Where: The Drawing Studio, 2760 N. Tucson Blvd.
Cost: Free
Professionals social
Join professionals, leaders and entrepreneurs for a night of networking and celebration at the Playground during the Black Professionals Social, which will feature drinks, dancing and hors d’oeuvres.
When: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday June 19.
Where: Playground rooftop, 278 E Congress St.
Cost: Free
Art and fashion
Learn more about the various meanings and significance of chapeaux worn by Pan-Africans through the Art and Fashion Showcase at the YWCA Women Business Center of Southern Arizona.
When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday June 18.
Where: YWCA, 525 N Bonita Ave
Cost: Free