Bighorn Fire grows almost 1,000 acres overnight

The Bighorn Fire is raging on, with gusts of up to 30 mph from the southwest making for what fire officials call "another critical day."

The fire grew to 12,345 acres overnight, up from 11,500 last night, and is 11 percent contained, Travis Maybrey of the Southwest Incident Management Team said at a media briefing early Sunday morning.

Not only is that containment figure unlike to grow much in coming days, but it probably will fall as the fire grows, Maybrey said.

Fire crews made significant headway protecting the Golder Ranch, Oracle and Catalina State Park areas overnight. Today crews will focus on protecting the Ventana Canyon and Summerhaven areas, Maybrey said.

"We are doing our due diligence, making sure we're ready if if ever does move up there," he said.

Residents should expect to see significant fire traffic and personnel in those areas today, he said.

The fire will be most active in the Pusch Ridge Wilderness around Romero Canyon and Cathedral Rock, with dark smoke visible from the Tucson metropolitan area.

Crews will continue to drop fire retardant over the heart of the fire, but there's not much more crews can do there because the terrain is so rocky, Maybrey said.

"We can't safely put people into the wilderness," he said. "There's no way to pull them out if things go bad."

While Maybrey said the 560 people fighting the fire are making good progress, especially along the fire's western and southern edges where many Tucsonans live, he emphasized there is still a high potential for threat if winds shift or conditions otherwise change.