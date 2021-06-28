Birth control access could get easier for women in Arizona

PHOENIX — Women in Arizona may soon find it a lot easier to get birth control.

On a 32-24 vote, the House on Monday approved allowing pharmacists to dispense certain kinds of contraceptives without getting a prescription. It would eliminate the need to first go to a doctor.

SB 1082 would have Arizona join more than a dozen states that already have eliminated the requirement for a prescription.

But the change, which still requires Senate ratification, does not mean women could simply walk in to a pharmacy and buy the birth control of their choice.

Pharmacists would first be required to screen would-be recipients to determine if they are candidates for the kinds of contraceptives that use hormones. That includes not just the birth control but also other hormone-infused devices, like a vagina ring and patches.

And only those 18 years and older would be eligible.

At the heart of the debate is how difficult it should be for women to avoid conception.

“Pregnancy should be the decision of the woman,” said Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe.