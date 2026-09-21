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An international human-rights group is calling for the release of a Phoenix man after he was bound, beaten and "unlawfully" arrested in Equatorial Guinea this month, allegedly in retaliation for speaking out about the inhumane treatment of U.S. deportees imprisoned at a decommissioned hotel in the central African nation.

Ahmed Soliman, 31, and another U.S. deportee, Samson Birhane, are being held in an overcrowded police cell "in inhumane conditions," without access to their attorneys, Amnesty International said Friday.

The two men were beaten, and their heads covered with black bags, during the violent arrest on Sept. 11, the human-rights group said in a statement issued Friday, echoing accounts from lawyers and witnesses to the arrest.

The two men were accused of "breaking a mirror," which Soliman's attorneys called a pretext for silencing Soliman.

"Police officers covered the two men’s heads with a bag and beat them in their heads, backs and ribs," the rights group said. "Amnesty International believes that police officers targeted them in reprisal for reporting the authorities’ violent threats to coerce them to agree to return to their countries of origin. ... The authorities must immediately release them, inform them of any charges against them and allow them unimpeded access to counsel."

As they beat the men, police officers kept "asking where they hid the phones," Amnesty International said.

"They pushed one of the men down the stairs of the hotel and said to others that they may never see Ahmed Soliman and Samson Birhane again," the statement said.