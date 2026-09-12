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After more than four months imprisoned at a decommissioned hotel in Equatorial Guinea, a deported Phoenix man was arrested there Friday, in what attorneys are calling retaliation for his speaking out about abusive, dangerous conditions for dozens of U.S. deportees also detained at the hotel.

Ahmed Soliman, whose family came to Phoenix after fleeing Egypt when he was 4, was being held incommunicado in police custody as of Friday night, said Kate O’Donnell, an attorney with Tucson law firm Green Evans-Schroeder, which is representing Soliman.

"Ahmed understands his rights and he has been speaking out," she said Friday. "This is the latest thing they have done to try to silence him."

In the days before his arrest, Soliman, 30, told the Arizona Daily Star he and others had repeatedly been threatened at gunpoint, most recently on Sept. 5, and that he was reaching the point of despair.

Soliman said in the most recent incident, he was forced to his knees as police pointed firearms at him, demanding he turn over his phone. But another guard had already seized the device, after catching Soliman recording an interaction between a police officer and another U.S. deportee at the Hotel Bamy, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Soliman shared videos of the Sept. 5 incident with the Star and with Reuters, in which Soliman is seen on his knees with his hands in the air, as people scream around him.

"How is this not global news yet?" Soliman wrote to the Star in a message with the videos. "I’m genuinely tired and afraid for my life. I can’t take it anymore. I want to go home."