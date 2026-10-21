The federal government also argued that the Tohono O'odham Nation’s lawsuit is barred by sovereign immunity, which generally prevents the United States and its officials from being sued without congressional approval. The tribe had not identified a law waiving that immunity, the government said, and instead relied on a legal exception that allows lawsuits against federal officials who act beyond their legal authority.

“The Tribe does not assert that the Tucson 5 project is unconstitutional, and Congress indisputably authorized the Secretary to construct barriers at the border,” according to the U.S. government's Oct. 15 filing.

The federal government has long used the 60-foot strip of land known as the Roosevelt Reservation, including land within the Tohono O’odham Nation's reservation, for border security. The tribe argued that the exemption does not apply to the area in question because the land was not public land in 1907. The government disputed this claim, arguing that it conflicts with historical records and legal precedent.

“The Tribe insists that those lands were not “public lands” because the O’odham held aboriginal title to those lands in 1907. That argument is a non-sequitur. Even if the Tribe had aboriginal title to the lands within the Tohono Reservation in 1907, federal law allowed Congress to open or reserve lands subject to claims of aboriginal title,” Anderson wrote.

Tribe says government's wall is 'act of trespassing'

Tohono O’odham Chairman Verlon Jose is attending the Nation Congress of American Indians convention this week and emphasized the need to build support among other tribes.