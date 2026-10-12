In August, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents even provided an armed escort to protect contractors engaged in pre-construction activities on the Nation's land. The agency's armed escort was a response to tribal police turning away contractors, enforcing a "no trespassing" order for non-tribal members in the area.

CBP has not shared details with tribal leadership on the agency's plans to build two border walls on the Nation's border with Mexico, which will divide the O'odham ancestral lands in two, Jose said.

But last week, CBP told tribal leaders they would begin removing vegetation — including thousands of saguaros — on Oct. 12, which is Indigenous People's Day.

No contractors were on site Monday, but tribal officials were braced for their arrival any day.

"We're just in the dark, like you guys," Manuel said. "It's just the unknown that's going to probably have us on our toes."

Thousands of saguaros and other plants stand in the path of the border walls that CBP has planned across 62 miles of the Nation's southern boundary. CBP has already tagged many large cacti, including saguaros and ocotillos, that will be transplanted elsewhere.

Jose said he has little hope most will survive transfer: About 100 saguaros were relocated in 2019 to make room for border-wall construction, and more than half of those transplanted died.

The removal of saguaros, known as ha:sañ, is an "atrocity," tribal leadership said in an Oct. 9 statement. The tribal council recognized saguaros as people in a 2021 resolution.