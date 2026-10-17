Tubac resident Clem Shute is a retired environmental attorney and board member of the 500-member Santa Cruz Valley Citizens Council, which for months has been trying to get more information on the project.

Shute said locals support Border Patrol and "generally agree the agents standing there at the checkpoint might be safer with a gatehouse." But residents are upset by the way the project is being carried out, he said.

"People are upset really at two levels. One is the total lack of any transparency about what they're up to, the rush, the inability (of the community) to talk to anybody or find out anything," he said.

Many are also concerned about the expected negative impacts on the local economy, culture and environment, Shute said.

"Generally, there's huge consensus in Tubac that this is not well thought-out," he said. "There’s no justification presented for it, and it's kind of shocking that there's so little that we've learned about it."

CBP: Contract for 'design services'

CBP claims that awarding the contract already doesn't mean the agency is ignoring the public opposition.

In an after-hours email sent Friday, an unnamed CBP spokesman said the $63.4 million contract awarded to Brasfield & Gorrie is for "design services," but it includes "an option for future construction."

CBP said officials will comply with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act and "other applicable environmental requirements," according to the statement.