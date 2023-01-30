Giving back in Southern Arizona

Arizona Party Bike: Arizona Party Bike donated $23,626, all of its profit from its Winterhaven Festival tours this year, to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Bottle Breacher Campaign: Bottle Breacher, a local manufacturer with a national following for its patriotic-themed merchandise, is donating up to 15% of all online purchases to the SoldierStrong nonprofit, founded in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Money raised through the effort will help fund SoldierStrong’s donations of BraveMind virtual reality software and hardware systems to Veterans Affairs medical centers that use the technology to treat veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress. The campaign is running through Jan. 31, using the promo code “SoldierStrong” on bottlebreacher.com.

Tucson Electric Power: Tucson Electric Power contributed nearly $1.4 million in 2022 to about 140 nonprofit organizations or causes, including a significant focus on addressing housing stability. In addition to TEP’s other philanthropic focus areas of community assistance, education, environmental stewardship and racial and social equity, roughly $200,000 was designated to address growing housing needs.

Interfaith Community Services will use its award to help stabilize the budgets of low-income households overwhelmed by housing cost increases. The nonprofit organization plans to expand a project to keep seniors in their homes or find them new ones. TEP’s contribution also will support continued services to low-income individuals and families temporarily staying in hotels until other residential options are available.

TEP also donated more than $100,000 to efforts that advance racial and social equity, including loans for diverse micro businesses and wrap-around services.

In addition to its contributions in the Tucson area, TEP supported charities in other communities. TEP contributed nearly $50,000 to 16 organizations in the White Mountains community around the Springerville Generating Station. Near the Oso Grande Wind project in rural New Mexico, TEP also donated $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chaves and Lincoln Counties.

Other top donations included: