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The Paper Cat Bookshop leased 1,107 square feet of retail space in Lee Lee Plaza, 2040 W. Orange Grove Road, from BA LEO LLC.

It will be the first physical location for the online Tucson bookshop and is expected to open by the end of the year.

Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the transaction.

The Paper Cat Bookshop is a new venture for Kristine Luecker, a publishing executive with more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit and educational publishing.

Visit The Paperback Bookshop web and social media sites to learn more.