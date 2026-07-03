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Another Tucson spot has received national recognition as historic.

Mission Garden, the agricultural museum at the base of A Mountain, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It was recognized as one of the nation’s oldest, continuously cultivated landscapes. It is on ancestral lands of the Tohono O’odham, where people have farmed and gathered for over 4,000 years.

The designation was part of a preservation effort supported by a $500,000 Historic Preservation Fund grants from the National Park Service.

It was awarded to the Pima County Office of Sustainability, which submitted the nomination.

"This designation affirms the extraordinary significance of this place and the generations who have stewarded it,” said Alyce Sadongei, executive director of Mission Garden. “It recognizes Mission Garden as a nationally important cultural landscape and helps bring the story of Tucson's agricultural heritage to a wider audience.”

Visitors to the garden can observe farming methods and learn about the cultural traditions that sustained communities in the Santa Cruz River Valley.