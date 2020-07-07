Campaign launches to get Tucson dreamer released from ICE custody

"It is time to raise our voices to tell the people that we cannot turn our eyes and ignore what is happening," Karina Ruiz, executive director of the coalition said. "They are letting us die, because (those centers) do not have the essential measures to be healthy or maintain social distance."

The coalition held an information session on Facebook Live Monday night telling the community abut the case and to launch a phone campaign at ICE.

The goal, the coalition says, is for Martínez to finish recovering from COVID-19 at the family's Tucson home.

As of June 21, ICE reported that 191 detainees and more than 100 employees at the privately-run detention facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ruiz said the group will focus this week on promoting calls to ICE to have Martínez and others there released.

Salvador Martínez, says his son recently spent 19 days isolated due to the spread of the coronavirus in the facility.