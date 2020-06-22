103 coronavirus cases reported among Arizona immigration detention center's employees

More than 100 employees of a private prison company that runs immigration detention centers in Arizona have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

At the Eloy Detention Center, 83 employees of CoreCivic have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent months, according to information provided by the company. Another 20 CoreCivic employees at the La Palma Correctional Center have tested positive.

CoreCivic released the new numbers on positive cases days after the June 14 death of a senior correctional officer at the Eloy Detention Center was attributed to COVID-19. No other deaths related to the pandemic have been reported in Arizona among CoreCivic employees, Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees, or immigrant detainees.

While CoreCivic reported 103 cases among employees at immigration detention centers in Arizona, ICE reported far fewer among its employees at those facilities. As of Monday, one ICE employee at the Eloy Detention Center and another at the Florence Correctional Center had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Among detainees, the number of coronavirus cases rose rapidly at the Eloy Detention Center in recent weeks and the facility is no longer taking in new detainees.

As of Monday, the Eloy Detention Center had more cases among detainees than any other immigration detention facility in the country, according to ICE statistics. ICE reported 191 detainees at the facility have tested positive and are being monitored.

The rise in cases among detainees is the result of increased testing of those who were asymptomatic, according to ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe.