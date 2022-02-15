Cosmic correction: Booster headed for moon came from China, not SpaceX

"We took a spectrum, which can reveal the material makeup of an object, and compared it with Chinese and SpaceX rockets of similar types, and it matches the Chinese rocket," said UA associate professor Vishnu Reddy, who co-leads the UA's Space Domain Awareness lab with engineering professor Roberto Furfaro. "This is the best match, and we have the best possible evidence at this point."

Reddy and a team of his students have been tracking the chunk of space debris and sharing their observations with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory to help pinpoint where the booster will crash down.

The object is still expected to hit the moon at approximately 5:25 a.m. Tucson time on March 4, but don't bother going outside to watch the show. The booster is not visible with the naked eye, and its impact site will be somewhere in or near the Hertzsprung crater on the far side of the moon, permanently out of sight to us earthlings.

Plans are in the works to have NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter verify the crash site next month and collect some before and after pictures.